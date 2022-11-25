There will be no tax increase in the City of Bradford for 2023.

A trio of ordinances were introduced on first reading at Tuesday’s meeting of Bradford City Council, setting the millage rate at 18.25 — the same as the current rate; releasing the 2023 budget at $9,885,375 — a decrease of more than $600,000 over the current year; and setting wages for the coming year, with raises as negotiated via contract.

