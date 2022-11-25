There will be no tax increase in the City of Bradford for 2023.
A trio of ordinances were introduced on first reading at Tuesday’s meeting of Bradford City Council, setting the millage rate at 18.25 — the same as the current rate; releasing the 2023 budget at $9,885,375 — a decrease of more than $600,000 over the current year; and setting wages for the coming year, with raises as negotiated via contract.
The governing body’s wages remained the same, at $10,000 for the mayor and $5,000 for council members and the elected city controller.
In administration, city administrator Chris Lucco will earn $100,000 next year, the same as the salary approved as of Jan. 1, 2022. The other six full-time employees in administration will earn from $36,164.50 to $42,697.35.
In the treasurer’s office, city treasurer Karen Hector will earn $52,920, an increase of $2,520. Two full-time employees will earn $30,164.50 each.
In the fire department, Chief Eric Taylor will earn $79,132.70, an increase of $2,280.65. In the department, 19 full-time firemen will earn from $57,249.95 to $69,143.55.
In the police department, Chief Mike Ward will earn $77,558.68, an increase of $1,724.83. Three school resource officers will earn from $67,146.68 to $73,796.68. Three patrolmen under the parks and parkways security heading will earn from $65,646.68 to $67.076.68. Twelve other officers will earn from $51,006.92 to $71,316.68.
Parking enforcement officer Karen Disney will earn $15.70 an hour.
As director of parks and public works, Chip Comilla will earn $31,381.15 from the refuse division, $23,535.86 from the streets division and $23,535.86 from the parks department, for a total of $78,452.87.
In the refuse division, eight full-time employees earn from $19.87 to $24.61 an hour. In the streets division, ten full-time employees will earn from $16.28 to $24.55 an hour. Electrician Dan Tyger will earn $50,205.19. In the parks department, three full-time employees will earn from $22.40 to $24.36 an hour.
In the property maintenance department, two full-time officers will earn $40,975 and $42,577.
In the Office of Economic and Community Development, Executive Director Shane Oschman will earn $85,125.80, an increase of $3,125.80. Seven full-time employees will earn from $18,252.14 to $53,500.