Reachout Ministries sent a letter of praise to the Bradford City Council and Public Works and Parks Director Chip Comilla which was read by Mayor Tom Riel to the gallery during Tuesday night’s Bradford City Council meeting.
Glenn Newswanger, a representative of a Reachout Ministries, penned a letter on behalf of the youth ministries organization to personally thank Comilla and council for their graciousness and ability to cooperate with their organization to host various events for youth around the area recently.
According to the letter from Newswanger, Reachout Ministries recently held a few successful events in the area that the city was able to assist with, and they simply wished to express their “sincere gratitude” for the free disposal of 317 bags of trash that 26 children collected as a portion as one of said event and they had another event with ten youth in attendance that worked on painting the green light poles as part of their service projects initiative.
Once the letter from Newswanger was finished being read for the gallery, old business of bill number eight, the ordinance general file no. 2936.5 entitled ‘Regular meetings of Council’ was read and approved for a second time — meaning the meeting time for regular bi-monthly Bradford City Council meetings will now be 6 p.m., instead of 7 p.m.
Next council went straight into new business, first passing their initial vote on an ordinance for bill # 9 concerning the amendment of zoning yard requirements. The ordinance revised the definition of yard, rear as: “A yard extending between the required side yard lines along a line parallel to the rear lot line, the minimum horizontal distance required by this chapter.” Furthermore, it revised section E. Fences, in certain districts within the city, it now reads “a fence may be erected in a defined rear yard, provided the maximum height of the fence shall not exceed six feet.”
Council then voted, unanimously, to authorize Riel to execute the signature page for a grant application and the grant agreements/ amendments for a greenways, trails and recreation program grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for the second phase of the Callahan Park Recreation improvements.
A certificate of appropriateness was granted to Taco Inc., of 27 Main St., represented by owner Todd Hennard for the new signage installed at the location. According to the council agenda, the new sign will be a vertical projecting sign with colors of a white background and “burnt” orange lettering.
In addition, motions were approved, unanimously:
To authorize the execution of a Maintenance Agreement between Karpinski’s Office Systems and the City of Bradford for a Canon copier;
Approved payment to Mazza Mechanical Services in the amount of $2,904 for repairs needed on the Lennox rooftop unit at Bradford’s Old City Hall building; and
To appoint Austin Coleman, Micha Jordan and Drew Shreve as temporary firefighter/EMTs. All three firefighters appointments are to cover the contractual summertime months, which run from June 1 until Sept. 1, at which time they will all three return to being part-time staff.
The schedule for upcoming meetings can be located on the city’s website, www.bradfordpa.com along with agendas and minutes from past meetings. For those without access to the internet, residents can also contact City Hall by calling (814) 362-3884 for more information.
The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m.