After many visits from local non-profit group No Feline Left Behind, a motion was authorized, unanimously, during the Tuesday evening meeting of Bradford’s City Council to donate $5,000 to assist them in helping to eliminate the stray and feral feline problems within the City of Bradford.
Another issue addressed with council: Bradford resident Rob Ferguson was present to address council at the beginning of the meeting to seek an answer as to why he is seeing and hearing of an increased Pennsylvania State Police presence within the city limits of Bradford quite frequently.
Mayor Tom Riel responded to Ferguson by stating, “Technically the state police have jurisdiction to patrol anywhere within the state of Pennsylvania. There have been issues where this has come up before in the past and recently there has been allegations that there has been a great increase of presence of a few officers within Bradford City limits. I have received several complaints from business owners and employees from some of those businesses. We are aware of it and will take appropriate steps as we move forward.”
Also at the meeting, council approved filing for a U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant. Funding is available to municipalities to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and the City of Bradford desires to pursue the grant funding to replace their current vehicle exhaust removal system at Central Fire Station, which is 20 years old and has become a financial burden with frequent maintenance repairs necessary.
A motion before the council to approve the purchase and payment of $73,032 for a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado for Bradford’s Office of Economic and Community Development, was unanimously approved. The purchase of the 2023 Silverado replaces the truck previously approved for purchase in 2020 — which was never manufactured. The funds to purchase this truck will be allocated from the proceeds of the American Rescue Plan Act Funding.
Four motions concerning the certificate of appropriateness to the Area Transportation Authority to demolish three Bradford properties and erect new construction, to the west of 21 East Corydon Street, which were previously approved by the board members of Bradford’s Historical Architectural Review Board, were read at Tuesday night’s meeting but not seconded and no vote was taken. Riel stated that there are design issues which need to be addressed before any action is taken on the motions.
As a matter of regulation, Travis Crawford and Bradford Plowman were appointed as property maintenance officers — City Administrator Chris Lucco confirmed before the reading of this motion that these gentlemen are not new hires, the motion was purely per regulation.
Authorizations for lease agreements were approved for a renewal of 62 Main Street to Kelly Daniels of Muddy Paws, as well as spaces at the Robert P. Habgood Jr. Business Development Center leased with Mark and Jessica Havers of Havers Hammers Wrestling Club; Community Links; and Alleman Transport.
In addition, motions were approved, unanimously:
- To execute a tax collection agreement for the period of Jan. 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2023 between the City of Bradford and the Bradford Area School District;
- To approve $499.99 from the Capital Reserve account monies to the General Fund account to purchase K-9 supplies;
- To approve payment in the amount of $3,548.42 to Hull Electric from the General Fund for the purchase of green light posts, globes and supplies;
- To reappoint Norm Strotman to the Bradford Sanitary Authority for a term of five years and reappoint Robert Douglas to the Bradford City Water Authority for a term of five years — both of whose terms are set to expire on Dec. 31, 2027;
- To authorize the submission of a salt contract participation agreement with the Department of General Services Costars Program for the season from Aug. 2023 until July 2024; and
- To approve payment to Hocker Residential Excavation in the amount not to exceed $2,000 for the excavation and sewer pipe replacement at 20 Howard Street.
Under new business, an amendment to the City’s zoning ordinance was passed on first reading. The membership portion of the ordinance now reads, “The membership of the Zoning Hearing Board shall consist of five residents of the City appointed by City Council. Their terms of office shall be five years and shall be so fixed that the term of office of one member shall expire each year. The Zoning Hearing Board shall promptly notify the City Council when vacancies occur. Appointments to fill vacancies shall be only for the unexpired portion of the term. Members of the Zoning Hearing Board shall not be an employee of the City.”
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.