After many visits from local non-profit group No Feline Left Behind, a motion was authorized, unanimously, during the Tuesday evening meeting of Bradford’s City Council to donate $5,000 to assist them in helping to eliminate the stray and feral feline problems within the City of Bradford.

Another issue addressed with council: Bradford resident Rob Ferguson was present to address council at the beginning of the meeting to seek an answer as to why he is seeing and hearing of an increased Pennsylvania State Police presence within the city limits of Bradford quite frequently.

