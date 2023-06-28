Before the City Council met at 6 p.m. for their regularly scheduled meeting, they met for a work session to hear a presentation from ABM Building Solutions LLC’s Tess Bilbrey concerning financial solutions to address critical infrastructure needs for the City of Bradford.
According to Bilbrey, the company ABM works with school districts, counties and cities to help them find ways to fund improvements using state legislation. If council agreed — which they did during the subsequent meeting — a vote would be on moving forward with the next step.
Having a master development assessment done would take approximately 3 to 4 months to inspect every city owned building and compile a detailed report on what projects could be funded to target most critical needs and to sustain operation.
Discussion centered around revenue-enhancing projects such as installation of EV Charging Stations, LED lights and signage, expanding concessions at the Barcroft Pool House and Ice Rink, and different solar opportunities for energy.
The ABM Solutions presentation wrapped up shortly before the regular council meeting began. Council applauded the hard work of city firefighters and police personnel for their hard work handling the recent area fires. Chief Eric Taylor thanked the council for their kind words and updated them on the latest fire, stating that the “Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.”
Going straight into new business, an ordinance to add a stop sign when traveling west at the intersection of Pleasant Street and North Center Street was passed on first reading, but is still awaiting a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation feasibility study before it can pass a second reading. That is the intersection where a young man was killed when he struck a bus on his bicycle earlier in the month.
Council then voted, unanimously, to authorize an agreement between the city and ABM Solutions to move forward and complete a master development assessment.
Several Certificates of Appropriateness were issued during the meeting: For two signage requests at 62 Main St. for the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce locale; for the signage at 62 Main St., Suite B for the newly opened Waffled Up restaurant; for signage at Bright Alternatives located at 3 Mechanic St.; and the installation of new aluminum fencing at 80 Boylston St.
Council voted in favor of paying AEDSuperstore.com $4,433 for the purchase of an AED trainer and Adult Airway Training manikin, plus freight charges, on behalf of the fire departments. The new manikin will be reimbursed by the Emergency Medical Services grant.
Additionally, the council voted in favor of hiring a part-time firefighter/EMT Randy Wolfgang.
The council also agreed to approve payment to E & M Engineers and Surveyors to explore repair options for the Davis Street bridge. Payment will be rendered to E & M from the American Recovery Plan Act fund.
An application to PennDOT, under the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program, was approved by council in order to seek funding for pedestrian improvements on North Bennett Street, Barbour Street and Campus Drive, as part of the Third Ward NPP Revitalization Project area.
Duffy Inc. was awarded the contract for the Bolivar Run Channel Improvements Project. Residents should be prepared for traffic flow disruptions once work commences on this project today.
The last vote of the evening was unanimous, in favor of approving payment to Central Square in the amount of $48,196.17 for Police Management Software. A portion of this purchase will be paid for via grant funding.
The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. July 11.