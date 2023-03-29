The Bradford City Council heard from Rose Clarke on behalf of Northern PA Regional College during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night.
Clarke spoke to council in regard to the growth of the college due to Bradford being a host city for their in-person teaching with a classroom in the Marilyn Horne Museum, with three students currently enrolled, this term. The college offers two-year degrees, certificates and workforce development courses and, as of March 9, is working toward future accreditation. Enrollment is growing in the region and the college is currently enrolling for summer/ fall terms, with classroom registration to open May 1.
A special event waiver was approved, unanimously, by Council during the meeting to allow for the consumption of alcoholic beverages during the Pumpkin Fest event, coming later this year on Chambers Street in September. The waiver was approved with two conditions: first that beverages served be limited to beer, malt beverages and secondly, that all alcoholic beverages be consumed from plastic containers. No glass shall be permitted.
Concerning area projects — the Area Transportation Authority met with Bradford’s Historical Architectural Board of Review during a January meeting concerning the issuance of a Certificate of Appropriateness for a multi-modal transit center they wished to erect in Bradford, which was approved. Moving forward, during the council meeting, Council acted on the board’s recommendations and unanimously granted the approval for the issuance of said Certificate of Appropriateness. The Area Transportation Authority has been granted approval to erect a facility on a 40’ x 100’ section of parcel directly to the west of 21 East Corydon St.
In addition, the council approved three additional Certificates of Appropriateness concerning the ATA transit center allowing for the demolition of 11 East Corydon St., 22 and 20 Congress St. Concerning another project in Bradford, the council approved an additional payment in the amount of $7,657 for Phase 1 of the Callahan Park project, through a supplement to the original engineering agreement for design work requested by DCNR as a part of its review in preparation for the project to go to bid. This additional cost is being funded with CDBG grant funds.
The council also authorized the Office of Economic and Community Development to solicit engineering design proposals for Phase 2 improvements to Callahan Park to include a new small pavilion, restroom facilities, sidewalk replacement, updated picnic facilities, replacement of the pedestrian bridge, new park entrance sign and parking lot improvements.
Bids were opened at the beginning of the meeting for the roof replacement of 62 Main St. and for the sale of a 2003 Ford Truck. The only bid received for the roof replacement was from 768 Roof, Inc. in the amount of $42,800 with an additional cost of $1,850 for an added 20 year warranty with the replaced roof. The only bid received for the truck was in the amount of $700 from Olean, N.Y. resident, William James. Both bids are being taken under advisement until the next meeting.
City Administrator Chris Lucco, Councilman Tim Pecora and Mark Hollenbeck of Hollenbeck Law Offices have been appointed as the negotiating committee for the Labor contracts between the City of Bradford and AFSCME Local 3578, as well as the William Hanley Sr. Lodge Number 67, Fraternal Order of Police.
The council also authorized the execution of a temporary addendum to the contract between the city and the International Association of Firefighters Local 655 in order to allow part-time firefighters to work more hours.
Council also authorized ABM to complete a preliminary assessment of the city’s facilities. The goal of the assessment would be to identify opportunities for reducing the facilities’ overall cost of operations, while identifying infrastructure improvements.
The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m.