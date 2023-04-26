During the Tuesday meeting of the Bradford City Council, members approved a grant through the 2019 HOME and Community Development Block Grant programs for a resident to have lead abatement work and other rehabilitation done to her Walker Avenue home.
The Office of Economic and Community Development recommended, and the council approved, funding in the amount of $79,500 in the form of a housing rehabilitation grant to assist Kathy Young with the elimination of lead hazards ($57,925) and the rehabilitation ($21,575) through a contract with Hennard Construction. The company will receive payments, not to exceed the grant amount, once the residence has passed clearance testing by the City’s Lead Based Paint Consultant and the inspection and approval of the rehabilitation work by the OECD housing rehabilitation staff and the homeowner.
Phase one of the Callahan Park Recreation Improvements project is underway. Council accepted a quote from Jeffrey Associates in the amount of $5,538 for new benches and trash receptacles to be installed. The payment will be funded through CDBG, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Greenways grants.
Another project on its way to starting is the Bolivar Run Streambed Erosion at Constitution Avenue project. Council approved the proposal to do bidding, awards, and administrative services, and payment in the amount of $5,000, to Hannon Engineering.
Council also authorized permission to advertise to seek bids for the remediation and repair project on Constitution Avenue, part of the Bolivar Run Streambed Erosion Project.
An ordinance related to illegal parking was amended during the meeting. Chris Lucco, Bradford City administrator, explained that the amendment was actually putting back what had been removed several years ago. “In the process of recodification, the city added back the authority to remove and impound illegally parked vehicles,” Lucco said.
When asked if the city or the vehicle owner would be responsible for the expense of the tow, Lucco said, “The vehicle owner would need to pay the tow company to get their vehicle back, otherwise, the tow company can keep it.”
The next meeting of the Bradford City Council will be held at 7 p.m. May 9.