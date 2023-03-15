During the Tuesday night meeting of Bradford City Council Sara Andrews was appointed, unanimously, as the new interim director of the Office of Economic and Community Development. Andrews is replacing Shane Oschman, who had previously held the position.
During the portion of the meeting where visitors from the City are invited to speak there were three residents in attendance ready to voice their opinions:
Bradford resident Justin Sikes addressed council concerning a long wait time for the arrival of an ambulance at a medical emergency he recently witnessed.
“With only two working teams, there can sometimes be multiple emergency calls at the same time — there are even times when officers from the Bradford City Police Department are dispatched to perform life saving measures until an ambulance is available,” explained Councilman Fred Proper. “Unfortunately, Fire Chief Eric Taylor was excused from this meeting, but we will follow up with him,” Proper conveyed to Sikes.
A new resident on East Main Street, Brian Berlin spoke before council about the loud mufflers and speeding on East Main Street, especially late in the evenings. He also called attention to abandoned shopping carts around town — “such as at Hanley Park, Arby’s and The Eagles Club.”
Police Chief Ward explained to Berlin, “now that we have a truck officers have been working diligently to collect abandoned carts — collecting more than 50 in the past few months alone.”
Ward went on to explain that abandoning carts around town is unnecessary as most area stores have a cart policy. Carts may be taken from the store after a permission slip has been signed and individuals adhere to the rules set forth on the permission form.
As far as speeding on East Main Street is concerned, Councilman Proper stated, “If our local police could use radar it could help with speeding violations, ten-fold.” Ward elaborated on Proper’s comment stating that the police have been working toward getting cameras in that area of the city.
East Bradford resident Steve Stidd, owner of Togi’s Sub Station, addressed council to follow-up on previous requests made concerning the Welch Avenue Park on East Main Street and Burns Avenue park on North Kendall Street. Stidd believes that with a little work on these parks the area could be revitalized.
He passed around a handful of photographs from block party gatherings at the Welch Avenue Park which were at least 20 years old in order to showcase the park’s popularity, and how popular it could once again become.
Trending Food Videos
Stidd also asked council if they had any new plans on what to do concerning the Bradford Regional Medical Center; “I recommend speaking to David Monroe, I have spoken with him at least three times and he stands ready to assist.” Councilman Pecora said he would follow-up with Monroe.
Concerning old business on the agenda, the council enacted an ordinance providing for an amendment to the salaries of various city employees. The 2023 wages for the two part-time employees has changed with their employment status; Brandon Plowman became a full-time Department of Property Maintenance employee at $40,975 while Sarah Andrews became the full-time interim director of the Office of Economic and Community Development at $50,000.
Council announced at their Tuesday night meeting that they are currently seeking bids for demolition of properties located at 11 East Corydon Street as well as 20 and 22 Congress Street.
Speaking of blight properties — the City Council has authorized the filing of two grant applications for the McKean County Act 152 Demolition Funds Grant, specifically meant to tear down blight properties.
A motion was approved to authorize the sale of a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck, on behalf of the Office of Economic and Community Development, bids are now being accepted.
Council authorized the quote and approval of $73,128.71 to DAX Tech Enterprises for outdoor cameras and a ten year licensing for The Guidance Center. The Guidance Center will reimburse the City for this cost. In addition, the council approved payment of $19,983.31 for outdoor cameras, ten year licensing and an alarm system for City Hall, which will be paid utilizing ARPA funds.
In addition, motions were approved, unanimously:
- To approve payment of $3,053.43 to FleetPride Heavy Duty Parts & Service got repairs to the Bradford Public Works’ H1 Packer vehicle;
- Authorization was also provided to pay $1,802.86 to Hunter Truck Sales & Service, Inc. for additional repairs to the Packer;
- To authorize the execution of an agreement with Mark Frisina for restoration work on Kinzua Street for a gas line replacement project;
- To alot quarterly allocations to the Bradford Area Public Library in the amount of $6,250 to support the library and their programs during 2023; and the
- Authorization of a temporary addendum to the contract between the City of Bradford and International Association of Firefighters Local 655 to allow part-time firefighters to work more hours.
The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m.