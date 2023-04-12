At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Bradford City Council an ordinance was amended regarding fees associated with tickets. Council explained that a person receiving a ticket(s) within the city who does not remit payment within a 12-month time frame, will receive violations for failure to pay. For each additional offense the amount due to the city increases; for the first offense, $70; second offense, $100; third offense, $200; and fourth offense, $600.
Considering new business, council addressed two subdivisions of lands owned by Kenneth and Patricia Schaming, as well as Jennifer Hartle which were approved — both subdivisions have received the approval of the McKean County Planning Commission and the City of Bradford Planning Commission.
Graham’s Greenhouse & Landscaping provided a proposal for landscaping services, including spring cleanup of planting and surrounding areas, weed prevention applications, fertilizing, mulching and plantings of annual mums which has been accepted and approved by council members. Graham’s will be responsible for maintaining the downtown streetscape areas, downtown gateway areas, Veteran’s Square, Hanley Park, and Office of Economic and Community Development facilities — 19 properties in total. In addition, Graham’s has been contracted to perform landscaping and maintenance around the trees on Main Street.
Council approved the rendering of payment to PennState University — The Everly Campus and ESO Solutions, Inc. for certification and training for the Bradford firefighters, EMS and other proper officers to receive updated CPR/PALS/ACLS certification cards, as well as receiving a state fire upgrade.
Also council members, unanimously, authorized City Administrator Lucco to execute city documents pertaining to the demolition and associated costs for the property at 146 West Washington St.
In April 2019, the City of Bradford provided a loan in the amount of $200,000 to John and Catherine Vinelli for renovations of the building at 200 West Washington St. for the Ace Hardware Retail Store — for collateral property on Holley Avenue owned by Vinelli. The Vinelli’s requested council to release its collateral on the Holley Avenue property in exchange for agreeing to Bradford filing a mortgage lien on 200 West Washington St., which would be secondary to a mortgage lien held by Hamlin Bank. After the council’s review, it has been determined that there is enough equity value in the property on West Washington Street to protect the loan interests for the City of Bradford. Council authorized the Holley Avenue property lien release and filed a new mortgage lien on the West Washington Street property.
In other matters, council:
- Approved the payment of $793.75 to Bradford Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram for police vehicle maintenance;
- Accepted quote and approved payment of $13,900 to J.A. Frisina, Inc. for paving work to be completed in the parking lot behind City Hall and the Bradford Water Authority;
- Approved the International Ordnance Maintenance Code;
- Awarded the roofing bid to 768-Roof for the replacement of the roof at 62 Main St.; and
- Accepting a quote and approved payment to A-1 Concrete Leveling for a 30’ x 30’ concrete slab which sank due to settlement and compaction of the subbase leading to voids under the floor in Cell C of the Chestnut Street Multi-Tenant Center.
In additional news, the council approved to provide permission to dispose of outdated public, city records per the Municipal Records Manual.
Bradford resident Brian Berlin addressed council during the meeting concerning the nearest bus location at 573 South Ave. — which is quite a distance to walk when he needs to travel outside the city of Bradford.
“The Area Transportation Authority project will be located in downtown Bradford and will have a bus terminal,” explained Lucco. “It is simply a matter of finding a vendor willing to sell bus tickets — this is currently being worked on.”
The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m.