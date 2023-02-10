LOGO

The 140th anniversary of Bradford’s Chamber of Commerce is keeping Executive Director Heidi Scrivo-Passmore and Office Manager Casselyn Kervin very busy — from planning events, recruiting new members, keeping updated information for all current members and making the big change of moving office locations. The Bradford Chamber of Commerce’s new address will be 62 Main St. as of Wednesday, March 1.

The Bradford Chamber, previously located at 121 Main St., will soon be located at 62 Main Street, the former Moments to Remember business. The new location “provides more visibility for tourists, easier access for our gift certificate customers and members,” explained Scrivo. The new office space also has a large conference room for meetings and event staging.

