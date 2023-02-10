The 140th anniversary of Bradford’s Chamber of Commerce is keeping Executive Director Heidi Scrivo-Passmore and Office Manager Casselyn Kervin very busy — from planning events, recruiting new members, keeping updated information for all current members and making the big change of moving office locations. The Bradford Chamber of Commerce’s new address will be 62 Main St. as of Wednesday, March 1.
The Bradford Chamber, previously located at 121 Main St., will soon be located at 62 Main Street, the former Moments to Remember business. The new location “provides more visibility for tourists, easier access for our gift certificate customers and members,” explained Scrivo. The new office space also has a large conference room for meetings and event staging.
In the same announcement from the Chamber about their impending move, it was announced that even though Future’s Rehabilitation Center is extremely busy working on their new building, they took the time to return the support shown to them from the community by supporting The Friendship Table with a donation of 350 food items.
The Chamber also announced a new member, The Hay-Den, on the corner of Bolivar Drive and Seaward Avenue. The Hay-Den is the newest Airbnb to open their doors in Bradford and can sleep up to ten comfortably or 14 snuggly in the fully furnished vacation getaway. For more information about The Hay-Den find them on Facebook or call (814) 366-2070.
In other Chamber member news:
- Cummins Nutrition has moved to a new location at 38 B Foster Brook Blvd.
- The Little Fabric Garden is celebrating their 15th Anniversary.
- The Bradford Brew Station was nominated for Windproof IPA for Best Beer Collab of 2022.
- Bright Alternatives has moved to a new location at 1 Mechanic Street.
- Burkhouse’s Bargain House has a second location at 693 South Kendall Ave.
- Destinations Bradford named Mark Lonzi as the new executive director.
- Beacon Light will be expanding to 17 and 58 Derrick Rd. — the moves will bring the programs in closer proximity to the main campus.
- With Scrivo and Kervin very occupied during the month of February, office hours at the 121 Main St. location will be sporadic. Scrivo requests residents “be patient with us during February as we work on this transition.”
Individuals in need of a Chamber gift certificate during February, call (814) 368-7115 to set up an appointment.