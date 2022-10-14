Roadrunner Ice Cream vendors

This is Marcus and Lisa Stiles with Roadrunner Novelties, who participated in the previous Christmas Parade.

 Photo provided

The Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce and signature sponsor CNB Bank are excited to announce the annual Christmas Parade will occur on Friday, Dec. 2; returning to the traditional route down Main Street in Historic Downtown Bradford.

At this time, the Chamber is accepting registrations for parade participants. Area businesses, non-profits, clubs, fire departments, school bands, classic car owners, organizations, dance teams and more, are invited to participate in the annual Christmas Parade. Registration forms to participate must be returned to the Chamber by Nov. 22.

