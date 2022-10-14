The Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce and signature sponsor CNB Bank are excited to announce the annual Christmas Parade will occur on Friday, Dec. 2; returning to the traditional route down Main Street in Historic Downtown Bradford.
At this time, the Chamber is accepting registrations for parade participants. Area businesses, non-profits, clubs, fire departments, school bands, classic car owners, organizations, dance teams and more, are invited to participate in the annual Christmas Parade. Registration forms to participate must be returned to the Chamber by Nov. 22.
To receive a registration form or sign up for the parade call the chamber at (814) 368-7115, email casselyn@bradfordchamber.com or stop by the office 121 Main Street.
A prize will be awarded for the winner of the five categories again this year, including: best business float, best non-profit float, best live entertainment, best emergency vehicle and the most food donations for the Friendship Table.
CNB, the BACC’s signature sponsor, will have a tent set up in front of their location where they will serve as the judges during the parade. The United Way of Bradford will sell hot cocoa in front of CNB bank.
Food donations for the Friendship Table will be collected again this year (boxes will be located down Main Street for drop off).
Of course, Santa will end the parade with a greeting for all area children. For additional information about the parade, contact the Chamber during regular business hours or via email..