The Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce has completed their move from 121 Main Street to 62 Main Street, Suite 1.
The office moved to the old Moments to Remember location, which provides more visibility, easier access for tourists and gift certificate customers, along with a large meeting space which will be available to chamber members.
The Chamber office hours have not changed.
“This new location allows us to provide even more services to our Chamber Members and our community,” stated Heidi Scrivo, executive director. She said a high school student, Austynn Sherwood, has volunteered to paint a mural, too.
Chamber staff have been busy preparing the new space and moving.
The Chamber will hold an open house once final details of the building and the mural are complete. Keep an eye out for the date coming up.