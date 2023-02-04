The Bradford Chamber’s Beer and Wine Fest is back just in time for a much-needed break from these grey, chilly days.
This year’s event will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 in the St. Bernard Elementary School Auditorium — and it will have an 80s theme. Participants are encouraged to wear 80s clothing. There will be prizes for the best 80s outfit. Music for the night will be 80s music performed by the Groove Brothers, Jim Ronan and Dana Jared. By playing the 2023 Beer and Wine Fest the Groove Brothers are returning to their roots: The first time they ever played music together was in the 80s.
The event will feature many tastings of various beers, IPA’s, malt beverages and seltzers. With even more tastings than last year. A complete list will be shared as the event draws closer. This year’s participant list is growing and currently includes: Allegheny Beverage, Bradford Brew Station, Crescent Beer Distributor, Boser Beer, Logyard Brewing, 4 Mile Brewing and more.
There will also be three wineries present for the non-beer drinkers. The three wineries include Little Mountain Winery, Winery at Wilcox and Twisted Vine. They will also have tastings and products available for purchase.
Ticket cost is $25 for one or $45 for two. This includes free tastings, a full-sized beverage (either two beers, seltzers or one glass of wine) and one snack along with music and prizes. Surly Moustache food truck will be outside for those that may want to grab dinner while at the event.
“We are excited to see this Chamber event return with no COVID restrictions needed,” stated Barb Kervin, Chamber Board president.
The Chamber looks forward to a return to normalcy for the 2023 events. To stay updated on all this event has to offer, make sure to follow Bradford Chamber of Commerce on Facebook @bradfordpachamber.