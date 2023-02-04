2022 Beer and Wine Fest

The 2022 Bradford Chamber Beer and Wine Fest. The 2023 Beer and Wine Fest will offer an even more diverse tasting menu than in previous years — all with an 80s theme twist.

 Photo provided

The Bradford Chamber’s Beer and Wine Fest is back just in time for a much-needed break from these grey, chilly days.

This year’s event will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 in the St. Bernard Elementary School Auditorium — and it will have an 80s theme. Participants are encouraged to wear 80s clothing. There will be prizes for the best 80s outfit. Music for the night will be 80s music performed by the Groove Brothers, Jim Ronan and Dana Jared. By playing the 2023 Beer and Wine Fest the Groove Brothers are returning to their roots: The first time they ever played music together was in the 80s.

