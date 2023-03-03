Chess

Individual Junior Varsity chess winners, Sylvia Bysiek and Aislin Kramer, are seated in front of Rob Ferguson, representing varsity team honors; Aidan Kramer and Aiden Ferguson, second place JV awardees; and Jessica Kramer, one of the winners of the individual varsity awards during the 32nd annual Bradford Businessmen’s Chess League season finals.

 Era photo by Mandy Colosimo

The 32nd annual Bradford Businessmen’s Chess League concluded Wednesday with awards and a pizza party.

“This year, more than a dozen girls participated in the league, and several of them walked away with top honors, namely, Sylvia and Juliana Bysiek along with Aislin Kramer,” said Bob Ferguson, league director.

