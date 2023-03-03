The 32nd annual Bradford Businessmen’s Chess League concluded Wednesday with awards and a pizza party.
“This year, more than a dozen girls participated in the league, and several of them walked away with top honors, namely, Sylvia and Juliana Bysiek along with Aislin Kramer,” said Bob Ferguson, league director.
Players endured many upsets, especially in the junior varsity division.
Highest honors for individuals on board one in the JV section were awarded to Sylvia Bysiek, who earned first place overall. Second place individual was a tie among Jamin Bell, Aiden Ferguson, and Juliana Bysiek. Trentor Johnson finished just one half point behind to capture the fifth place trophy.
For board two, Aislin Kramer won the top individual prize. Gavin Weart and Andon Troisi were tied for second place going into the final round, but Gavin had to face Aislin and dropped down to third place. Sean Kramer captured fourth place, while Aidan Kramer won fifth.
Top JV teams in the 2022-23 season were Bysiek CPA, PLLC in first place; Wilt Tasta Pizza in second place; and tied for third were Dr. Gonzalez and Dr. Wojcik.
The individual champions for board one in the varsity division included Greg Henry, who was crowned titleholder for the season. A close contender, Garrett Thompson, finished second at just a half point behind. On tiebreak, Brian Ferry won third place.
On board two, Jessica Kramer — “You have to watch those girls,” chided Bob Ferguson — crushed all but one of her opponents to finish first. Alex Ferry and Ed Bysiek tied for second place.
Top team honors went to A Slice of the 80s, while Beefeater’s Restaurant and Bysiek CPA teams tied for second place.
The next season begins Oct. 4.