Following round two play, five junior varsity players are still undefeated in the Bradford Businessmen’s Chess League at School Street Elementary. Tied for first place are Sylvia Bysiek and Ewan Bell on board one, and Sean Kramer, Gavin Weart and Andrew Potts on board two. All undefeated players have four points.
In second place on board one is Owen Troisi with three and a half points. Aidan Kramer is in second place on board two, also with three and a half points.
In JV team standings Bysiek CPA, PLLC and Dr. Wojcik are tied for first led by team captains Bysiek and Ki Ferguson respectively. Three teams are currently tied for second place, at only half a point behind the leaders.
The Varsity Division has begun its round one play, but with many opting to play their matches online results will be updated at the Nov. 30 meeting of the chess league.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no chess on Wednesday, Nov. 23. League play will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with round three for the JV Division and round two for the Varsity Division.
JV Teams, after round 2: Bysiek CPA, PLLC, 7; Dr. Wojcik, 7; Tasta Pizza, 6.5; Troisi CPA 6.5; Wood Chiropractic, 6.5; Hill Memorial, 6; American Refining Group, 5; Williams Agency, 5; Burns & Burns Insurance, 4; Dr. Gonzalez, 3; Hamlin Bank, 2.5; Dexter’s Service Center, 2; Lang Surveying LLC, 2; and Prestige: Awards & Engraving, 1.