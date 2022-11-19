Following round two play, five junior varsity players are still undefeated in the Bradford Businessmen’s Chess League at School Street Elementary. Tied for first place are Sylvia Bysiek and Ewan Bell on board one, and Sean Kramer, Gavin Weart and Andrew Potts on board two. All undefeated players have four points.

In second place on board one is Owen Troisi with three and a half points. Aidan Kramer is in second place on board two, also with three and a half points.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos