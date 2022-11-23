The Bradford Area Alliance and agencies from around the region are working with area businesses to identify challenges, assistance and solutions.
On Monday, the Alliance hosted representatives from the Penn West Clarion Small Business Development Center, Bradford Office of Economic and Community Development, Workforce Solutions of North Central PA, North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission, and the Northwest Industrial Resource Center.
These partners came together through the state Department of Community and Economic Development Engage! Program. Engage! is a statewide, industry-driven initiative featuring a team of experienced professionals who proactively listen to businesses to identify their opportunities and challenges and offer targeted technical assistance and solutions.
The partners were able to meet with eight Bradford area businesses. The resource partners shared available and relevant program and service offerings and helped craft an action plan for each business. Aleshia Marshall, the McKean County business consultant for the Small Business Development Center, set up the Engage! surveys with support from Christian Smith with the Alliance.
Speaking about the program, Marshall said, “This is a program that I really believe in. Entrepreneurship and small businesses drive local economies, and it is exciting to see the energy infused into the community with these startups. Today we were able to facilitate collaboration and connections to effectively and efficiently try and help these entrepreneurs.” Smith, economic development specialist for the Alliance, helped coordinate the event. He said, “It is exciting to convene experienced PREP partners here in Bradford to help support our small businesses. Many of our area businesses are not aware of resources that may be available, and this was an opportunity for our partners to listen to what the needs of businesses are.”
A second Engage! event is being planned for December. Anyone interested in signing up for a future Engage! meeting or would like assistance starting a new business, contact Smith at christian@BradfordAreaAlliance.com.