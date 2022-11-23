Alliance hosts resource partners

The PREP partners conducting the Engage! surveys visited Liberty Tavern for lunch to conduct a survey with Hiel Bartlett, owner of Liberty Tavern. Pictured in the photo (left) are Tom Weible (NWIRC), Aleshia Marshall (Clarion), Christian Smith (Alliance), (right) Terry Hinton (Workforce Solutions), Deb Delhunty (North Central), and Bartlett.

The Bradford Area Alliance and agencies from around the region are working with area businesses to identify challenges, assistance and solutions.

On Monday, the Alliance hosted representatives from the Penn West Clarion Small Business Development Center, Bradford Office of Economic and Community Development, Workforce Solutions of North Central PA, North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission, and the Northwest Industrial Resource Center.

