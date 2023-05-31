According to Bradford City Administrator Chris Lucco, East Main Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. today, for restoration work to the street.
The restoration work stems from the Bradford Water Authority’s Lead Abatement Project.
According to Bradford City Administrator Chris Lucco, East Main Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. today, for restoration work to the street.
The restoration work stems from the Bradford Water Authority’s Lead Abatement Project.
Journalist & Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!