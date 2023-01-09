The American Legion Post 108 in Bradford is conducting a Wreath Match until Jan. 16; in order to get the 2023 event started off strong.
Sponsor a wreath for the 2023 Wreaths Across America through the American Legion now and it will be matched. Wreaths can be ordered online or in person for $15 each.
On Dec. 17, the Legion laid wreaths in honor and celebration of the men and women who served this country and are buried at Willow Dale, St. Bernard’s, Oak Hill and Degolia cemeteries. One thousand, two hundred wreaths were laid by 75 volunteers from all over the Bradford community.
“Thank you, to all who came out and helped, thank you,” said Bob Witchen, organizer of this year’s event.
More than 2.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers at 3,702 participating locations across the country, including here in Bradford.
Each wreath was a gift of respect and appreciation, sponsored by an individual or group. Each was placed on a headstone by a volunteer as a gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy. As each wreath is laid, the service member’s name is spoken out loud, ensuring their memory lives on.
The next National Wreaths Across America Day will be Saturday, December 16, 2023.
The Bradford American Legion extends an invitation to veterans who are interested in membership as well. Membership is open to most veterans now, regardless of whether they served in wartime or peace.
For more information, contact Witchen at (814) 368-5362.