CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a start date of July 27, for a box culvert replacement project in Potter County. The box spans Tyler Hollow Run along Route 244 approximately two miles east of Oswayo and replacing it will improve the structure’s overall condition from “poor” to “good.”
Starting Thursday, PennDOT Potter County Maintenance crews will close Route 244 between the intersections of Route 4025 (Brizzie Hollow Road) and Route 4011 (Peet Brook Road). They will implement a detour that will see drivers use Route 44, Route 49, and Peet Brook Road to reconnect with Route 244.
PennDOT Potter County Maintenance will complete all work associated with this project and anticipates wrapping up the project in mid-August. All work is weather and schedule dependent.