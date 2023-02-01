ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure University (SBU) has been awarded a $147,000 grant by the National Endowment for the Humanities to bolster its relationship with the Seneca Nation of Indians.

Dr. Oleg V. Bychkov, director of SBU’s Native American and Indigenous Studies (NAIS) program, will serve as project director.

