HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry announced Wednesday that Elizabeth Bolden has joined the organization as Executive Director of the PA Chamber Education Foundation. Bolden most recently served as President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges (PCCC). In her new role, Bolden will lead the PA Chamber’s efforts to enhance educational opportunities and attract a world-class, skilled workforce to Pennsylvania.
“We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to our team,” PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein said. “Elizabeth’s exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to educational excellence will make her an invaluable asset to our organization. Her passion for empowering students to pursue fulfilling careers, fostering innovation, and driving academic success directly aligns with our mission of making Pennsylvania the most economically competitive state in the nation.”
Bolden has extensive experience in Pennsylvania state government, particularly in education policy, state budgeting, and finance. Before leading the PCCC, Bolden held positions in the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Governor’s Budget Office, where she developed legislation on a broad range of policy areas. Bolden also served as an adjunct professor of political science; she holds a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and an M.A. from the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University.