WASHINGTON (TNS) — Republicans regularly knock U.S. Sen. Bob Casey for supporting President Joe Biden almost all the time in Congress. But he's cast a few more votes against the unpopular president as he gears up for what's expected to be an expensive and competitive 2024 reelection campaign.
The three-term Democratic incumbent has backed Mr. Biden's positions on legislation 78.5% of the time so far this year, down from 99.5% during the president's first two years in office, according to a new report by the data news website FiveThirtyEight.
The sample size FiveThirtyEight considered is quite small, including only 14 votes. But the findings are nevertheless an early indication that Mr. Casey, D- Pa., may be trying to blunt Republican attacks that he is too close to the incumbent president with whom he will share the ballot next November.
Just 39% of Pennsylvania voters approved of Mr. Biden's job performance in a Quinnipiac University poll released last month, while 57% disapproved
J.J. Balaban, a longtime Philadelphia-based Democratic strategist and ad maker, said it's common for lawmakers to give a president of their own party "a bit of a honeymoon before asserting their own preferences."
Still, a spokesman for Senate Republicans' campaign arm said Mr. Casey is trying to "hide his liberal record" with those dissenting votes.
"From the southern border to crime to inflation, Bob Casey is out of step with Pennsylvania voters on every issue," Philip Letsou, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said in a statement. "Throwing inconsequential votes won't be enough to cover up Bob Casey's career of rubber-stamping Democrats' agenda."
Neither Mr. Casey's Senate office nor his campaign responded to requests for comment.
On most votes this year, Mr. Casey has sided with the president and his fellow Democrats. He backed Mr. Biden on firefighter and safety grants, waiving student loan repayments, protecting some endangered species, and repealing the decades-old authorization for the Iraq war. And he backed the president in rejecting Republican-led efforts to rescind new Environmental Protection Agencyrules limiting pollution from new heavy-duty vehicles.
But in May, Mr. Casey was among nine Democrats voting to overturn a Commerce Department rule temporarily suspending tariffs on imports of solar cells and modules from Southeast Asia, despite Mr. Biden's threat of a veto.
And in March, he joined most of his fellow Senate Democrats in bucking Mr. Biden's initial opposition to legislation that overturned changes the District of Columbia made to its local criminal code. Only 14 senators — 13 Democrats and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. — voted against that bill, which Mr. Biden later signed.
Besides Mr. Casey, the other six Democratic or Democratic-affiliated senators rated by the Cook Political Report as being in competitive 2024 races also voted with Mr. Biden significantly less in 2023 compared to the previous two years, according to FiveThirtyEight.
They are Democrats Jon Tester of Montana, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, and Democrat-turned-independent Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Like Mr. Casey, they all backed Mr. Biden more than 95% of the time during his first two years in office and less than 80% so far this year.
Mr. Balaban said there's likely a political factor at play beyond Mr. Biden's approval ratings. In 2021 and 2022, Democrats took advantage of opportunities to pass "major, substantial legislation" with control of both chambers. But now, Mr. Balaban said, the stakes for members dissenting from their party "are a little bit lower because gridlock has descended on Washington with Republicanstaking over the House."
"It's hard to get a post office renamed [because of House Republicans]," he said. "So it stands to reason that with Democrats lacking the standing to govern, party unity might weaken" on some votes.
David McCormick, the Republican former hedge fund CEO and George W. Bush administration official who is considering a run against Mr. Casey, hammered the Democrat's support for the president last month.
"Casey votes for Biden's liberal agenda 98% of the time; he is openly hostile to our state's energy industry, endorses dangerous criminals walking freely on our streets, and is enabling open borders, leading to a terrifying rise in fentanyl deaths in Pennsylvania," he said in a statement.
Mr. McCormick spent $14 million of his own money in a Senate primary campaign last year, only to lose by less than 1,000 votes to Dr. Mehmet Oz after being attacked by Donald Trump as a "liberal Wall Street Republican" and "not MAGA." Dr. Oz then was defeated by Democrat John Fetterman in the general election.
Polls show that Mr. Casey, the son of a popular former governor, is viewed more favorably by Pennsylvania voters than the Scranton-born Mr. Biden. In the Quinnipiac poll, Mr. Casey's job-approval rating stood at 44%, with 32% disapproving.
