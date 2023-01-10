For 11 months out of the year business progresses as usual during the Bradford Area School District board meetings; however, at Monday night’s meeting, the first of the new year, board members were lauded with gifts, performances and kind words for their hard work.
Before the meeting was called to order the Bradford High Jazz Band entertained board members and those in attendance with holiday melodies.
Once the meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance recited, the sixth grade choral students sang the National Anthem to begin the meeting on a note of melody and patriotism.
The first order of business at Monday night’s meeting after the introduction, pledge, performance and approval of the last meeting’s minutes was to accept the resignation of the current school board Treasurer Carla Manion — as she has accepted the position of vice president of the board, and cannot hold both positions — and to hold an election for the new treasurer.
Nominations were open and Vicki Baker was nominated as the new treasurer of the board, her new position confirmed by a unanimous vote.
The next order of business, Superintendent Katy Pude took the podium to first recognize Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and then to present awards to the Christmas Card Winners: Kendall Davis, second grade at George G. Blaisdell Elementary; and Cora Wallace, fifth grade at School Street Elementary School.
“I’d just like to take a moment and recognize the hard work these students put into making these wonderfully creative Christmas cards, we received over 600 cards and it was beyond difficult to narrow the winners down to just two cards,” said Pude.
Before a special student presentation was given to honor and show appreciation to the board, special recognition was given to the Fall District 9 Champions from the Boys Cross Country Team, the Girls and Boys Golf Teams, as well as the Boys and Girls Soccer teams. Each team was lauded in front of the board and attendees after they addressed the audience.
One common thread between the speakers and coaches of each of the recognized and honored Bradford teams was extreme gratitude shown to the school administration and board — because without their support none of their accomplishments could have come to fruition.
Students from George G. Blaisdell Elementary school then took center stage to take turns reading a book they had written themselves about what a school board does and why they are important — at the conclusion of their presentation the students gifted each board member with a personalized t-shirt and copy of the book they had penned.
Next, students from School Street Elementary presented a humorous video praising the work of the school board and listing all the reasons the board members are deserving of trophies. At the conclusion of the video, students presented board members with individual trophies and cookies made by the student Lighthouse Team.
The sixth grade then performed another song about leadership before the high school Jazz Band performed “Here Comes the Sun,” by The Beatles.
Next on the agenda, Judy Bodamer of the Business office and Financial Affairs invited Jamie Doyle and Melissa Hughes of PFM Financial Advisors to present information pertaining to a bond counsel.
All members of the school board approved the resolution, after the presentation, to authorize the Administration to work with PFM Financial Advisor LLC., as financial advisor, Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, PC, as Bond Counsel, and their local solicitor in conjunction with the issuance of General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2023, for the purpose of funding the new money needs of the District in the approximate amount of $8,000,000.
An audit, performed in 2022 by Kaitlyn Giordano, Buffamante, Whipple and Buttafaro, PC, CPAs which was completed for the Fiscal Year ended on June 30, 2022 was presented before the board and unanimously approved, as presented.
“The audit team did a very great job and I’d like to take this moment to commend them on their hard, diligent work,” Pude said.
The Bradford Area School District Board also passed many resolutions during the Monday night meeting, including:
- There will be no increase in the rate of tax above the state index established by the Department of Education. The index for the 2023-24 school year has been set at 6.2%;
- The annual agreement with the City of Bradford Tax Collection Agency has been updated to reflect the 2022-23 bill rate, which is $6.35 per bill; and
- A five-year contract with IU9 for Internet Consortium Services has been approved beginning July 1 through June 20, 2028.
Pude also sought permission from the school board for an overnight trip to allow the Owls Basketball team to attend an athletic event in Williamsburg, Va. from March 16 through March 20 — to which the board members enthusiastically approved.
Permission was also sought, and granted, to approve the 2023-24 Academic Calendar as presented.
As far as personnel changes are concerned, Sam Johnson presented a contract with Rebecca DelPrince for School Psychologist services, at a rate of $46.70 per hour, effective Dec. 15, 2022, which continues on an as- needed basis under the direction of the superintendent.
In addition, Thomas Williams was hired as Bradford Area School District bus driver, effective Jan. 10.
Two resignations were accepted during the board meeting — Joseph Wichensky Jr., a full-time general aide at Floyd C. Fretz Middle School retired from his position, after 18 years of service, as of Dec. 6, 2022. Also, John Tancar, a part-time bus driver for the district, plans to retire as of Jan. 13. An amended motion was made during the meeting to also accept the resignation of James Rogenbaugh (sp).
Substitute applicants for Emily Peterson, Kassandra Esch and Amy Schermerhorn were also put before the board, and approved, unanimously.
Lastly, where staffing is concerned, Clarissa Wedge put in a request before the board to transfer from a part-time reserve bus driver to become a full-time bus driver for run #13 effective on Jan. 10.
The board also approved the intermittent/extended leave of absence for four district employees.
The athletic coaches for the 2022-23 seasons were announced during the meeting, and are as follows: Assistant Basketball Coach Matthew Colwell; volunteer middle school Volleyball Coach Nicole Lohrman; Volleyball Assistant Coach Julie Keane; Head JV Baseball Coach Matthew Colwell; Head Middle School Boys’ Track and Field Caleb Hettinger; volunteer Baseball Coaches Tony Lama and Bernard Kuhn; and volunteer Softball Coach Skye Zandy-Poe.
During the Superintendent’s report this month, Pude introduced a new program called Kooth. Kooth is a pilot program aiming to offer additional mental health support for middle and high school students through the online program. Kooth will be available to students 24 hours a day where they will be able to speak to licensed therapists. The program, for this year, will be grant funded.
Thanks to a Workforce Solutions grant funding and work done by Katie Greene the wage reimbursement from 50% for the BAHS Co-Op program has been raised to 75% for employers.
“Currently, 14 of our students get this grant and all seven nursing students (the employers) will take advantage of the grant in a few weeks,” explained Pude. “That’s $105,000 in grant money to pay the wages for our co-op students.”
The next scheduled meeting of the Bradford Area School Board will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 in the Floyd C. Fretz Middle School Large Group Instruction room.