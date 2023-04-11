All over McKean County, displays of blue child cut-outs show up in yards and windows throughout the month of April. Ever wonder what these symbolize?
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the color blue indicates the support of children and this meaningful cause.
Marcy Flickinger, resource care and adoption supervisor at the McKean County Department of Human Services, is also the head of a steering committee that brings together many organizations with different perspectives on the topic from December to March in an effort to plan events for the commemoration in April.
“This year, I thought, among other things, a way to get more attention to the cause in the community, we needed more ‘blue people’ on display,” said Flickinger.
She had the template and the paint. She just needed someone to build them.
“I communicated back and forth with Blaine Miller from Seneca Highlands Career and Tech Center,” she said. “He and his students made it happen.”
Now there are freshly built and painted cut-outs in front of the Children’s Advocacy, CASA, the McKean County Courthouse, and in many other places, Flickinger added.
Some places didn’t have a place outside, like the McKean Co. Department of Human Services building, so the blue cut-outs are in the windows. Whatever can be done to bring awareness to the cause, many groups and organizations are getting the message out.
Today, the McKean County Commissioners are expected to issue a proclamation recognizing April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month with a call to all citizens to support families and their communities.
To honor this proclamation, residents are invited to attend several events the committee has planned throughout the remainder of the month.
Listen to a presentation, “Taking Care of Ourselves While Caring for Others,” by Laura Widger, LCSW-R and Breanne Abbot, LCSW, from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Harriett B. Wick Chapel at the University of Pittsburgh, Bradford, Campus. The event is free, however, registration is required: bjkoza@mckeancountypa.org
Then, the annual “Walk A Mile in HER Shoes” event takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 beginning at the Congress Street parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church of Bradford. Participants will not only walk a mile in high-heeled shoes, they will learn about how sexual assault affects the community.
And a community event at the Bradford Area Public Library, the “Front Porch Project” takes place from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. This program was founded on the belief that everyone can and should play a role in preventing child abuse. Register by email, mlflickinger@mckiancountypa.org
At the end of the month, on April 29, two events will be held. The 3rd Annual Community Walk Against Child Abuse will be held to raise awareness and show support for the children and families in the community. It begins at 10 a.m. at the Smethport Firehall and goes to the McKean County Courthouse.
In Bradford, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Bradford YMCA will have Kids Fest, an interactive program full of fun displays and kid-friendly snacks and entertainment, as well as developmental screenings and giveaways.
Child Abuse Prevention month and the events above are coordinated by the McKean County Collaborative Board and dedicated volunteers and sponsors.