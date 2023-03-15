Bradford Little Theatre will hold its annual fundraiser on Saturday, April 1st with a “Silver” theme commemorating BLT’s 25th Season.
The night promises to be a fun experience that will include food stations, basket raffles, fundraising games and silent and live auctions. There will also be trivia questions to honor the 25 year history. Kristin Asinger, BLT President, explained, “The goal this year is to raise over $10,000 which will fund a stair lift to be installed in Togi’s Playhouse. The stairs up to the theater area are not accessible for individuals who have difficulty climbing stairs. We have discussed this issue in the past and it is time. We want as much accessibility as possible so everyone can enjoy the shows. All of us at BLT are very thankful for the support received from the community over the past 25 seasons.”