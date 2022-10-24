Little Shop of Horrors

Suddenly Seymour sees the truth about his R&B singing plant from outer space. Ticket are going fast for BLT’s Little Shop of Horrors which opens this Friday and runs through Sunday at Togi’s Playhouse, 18 Welch Ave.

 Photo by Bob Boser

Feed the need for musical hilarity this weekend with the delicious sci-fi smash hit musical about a man-eating plant.

Bradford Little Theatre, at Togi’s Playhouse, 18 Welch Ave., celebrates their 25th Anniversary with the opening of the comedy rock musical, Little Shop of Horrors, Friday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 30.

