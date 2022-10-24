Feed the need for musical hilarity this weekend with the delicious sci-fi smash hit musical about a man-eating plant.
Bradford Little Theatre, at Togi’s Playhouse, 18 Welch Ave., celebrates their 25th Anniversary with the opening of the comedy rock musical, Little Shop of Horrors, Friday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 30.
The story revolves around the meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names the “Audrey II” after his coworker crush at Mushnik’s Skid Row Floral Shop.
The R&B singing plant from outer space seems to have a rather unique appetite and soon begins to sing for his supper. Seymour’s infatuation continues to grow for his coworker, a lovely girl that looks for love but lands a sadist — Orin Scrivello, DDS. The plant continues to grow uncontrollably and demands more, promising poor Seymour everything he lacks in life, including the girl.
Over time, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination and is now left to choose between the high life or the high road, eventually sacrificing everything and everyone along the way.
BLT’s stellar cast includes Skyler Schapp as Seymour; Beckie Feightner as Audrey; Shane Oschman as Mr. Mushnik; and the plant, puppeteered by Bridgette Oschman and voiced by Joe Fitz. Also in the cast are Nick Youngs as the dentist; a story telling trio of singers including Emma Dwaileebe, Ainslee Litz and Rhayne Smith; along with other cast members David Merwine, Abby Martin, Barb Pedersen and Rick Nelson. The troupe is accompanied by the “Skid Row Band” with Litz and Andy Dutko on keyboards and Alan Trotter on drums.
Stage and Musical Director, Darren Litz has created a set inspired by the original 1960’s sci-fi film in a grayscale, as inspired by award winning scenic designer, Sean Fanning. “I’ve always wanted to create a set like this, and this just seemed to be the perfect show to do this”, said Litz. “The only splash of color is directly related to the plants in the show. Even the costumes are primarily in a gray scale, with hues of pale pink.”
Tickets are limited. To purchase, go online at www.bradfordlittletheatre.org, or call Kristin Asinger at (814) 598-8127, stop in at Togi’s Family Restaurant (cashier). If there are any remaining tickets, they will be available at the door.
Little Shop of Horrors is presented through special arrangements with Music Theatre International (MTI).