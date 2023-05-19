Community Blood Bank will be hosting a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Monday at St. Bernard Church.
All donors from May 18 through May 31 are entered for the chance to win a YETI package with a YETI cooler and two YETI mugs.
All donors during these blood drives will also be a part of the Veteran’s Miracle Center’s Community Blood Bank Gives Back event. Community Blood Bank will match and donate $1 per donor from May 22nd to May 26th to the Veteran’s Miracle Center in honor of Memorial Day.
Call (814) 456-4206 to schedule your appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.