The Community Blood Bank of northwest Pa. and western N.Y. will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday at St. Bernard Church.
Soak up the sun and save lives this summer with the “End Less Blood” campaign from June 14 to June 30. Donate blood with Community Blood Bank, snap a photo and enter online during the campaign to be entered for the chance to win big prizes like AirPod Pros 2, OoniKaru 12 Pizza, Dyna-Glo BBQ Smoker Oven, a Kindle, and so much more.
All blood types are needed, especially type O blood which helps meet the immediate needs of patients.
Call (814) 456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait time but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.