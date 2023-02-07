EMPORIUM — Back by popular demand, the Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library is excited to present their Blind Date with a Book contest going on now through Feb. 28.
“This is a great way to discover a new author or genre you might never have looked at before,” said Librarian Yelena Kisler.
For this contest, the library staff have covered selected books with wrapping paper and added three hints about the book’s contents. Patrons then check out the book and receive a review form to complete for a chance to win a lovely Valentine-themed prize basket.
Upon returning the review form, their name gets entered into a raffle for the gift basket.
Review forms must be in by no later than Feb. 28 to be entered in the giveaway.
Books do not need to be completely finished for patrons to turn in their review forms.
The prize basket contains a tote and matching zip pouch, book locket necklace, unicorn stuffy, green diary with lock and matching pen, zen candle, bookmark, and a bear filled with candy.
For questions about this or other library programs contact library staff at (814) 486-8011.