Blind Date with a Book contest

Never Judge a Book by its Cover: Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library Blind Date with a Book is back!

EMPORIUM — Back by popular demand, the Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library is excited to present their Blind Date with a Book contest going on now through Feb. 28.

“This is a great way to discover a new author or genre you might never have looked at before,” said Librarian Yelena Kisler.

