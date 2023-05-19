PORT ALLEGANY — Recently, the Port Allegany Moose Lodge FC held a spaghetti dinner to benefit the Pastor Randy Headley Memorial Award for Community Service. Donations raised were then presented to Rick Bosworth of the Moose Lodge by student Makayla Alcorn.
Students at Port Allegany High School are given the opportunity to apply for the awards by volunteering in the community, schools and/ or churches.
Pastor Headley served the Port Allegany United Methodist Church and several others in the area.He loved serving his church and community and loved spending time with and supporting the youth of the community.
The awards are given to help keep his memory alive and to encourage more youth involvement in service to their school, community and churches.