ERIE — In partnership with Invent Penn State, Ben Franklin Technology Partners is offering a 10-week business boot camp to entrepreneurs, grad students, professors, or university researchers to help take the first step in launching their startup.

Throughout the 10-week program, participants will be able to explore the likelihood of success, discuss one’s business model and financials with experts, expand one’s network, engage with other entrepreneurs, and develop a pitch deck for funding opportunities.

