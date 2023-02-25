ERIE — In partnership with Invent Penn State, Ben Franklin Technology Partners is offering a 10-week business boot camp to entrepreneurs, grad students, professors, or university researchers to help take the first step in launching their startup.
Throughout the 10-week program, participants will be able to explore the likelihood of success, discuss one’s business model and financials with experts, expand one’s network, engage with other entrepreneurs, and develop a pitch deck for funding opportunities.
The TechCelerator boot camp involves weekly group sessions with content experts and a weekly one-on-one session with your mentor to discuss individual needs. The goal of the program is to provide a framework that will enable you to have the information needed to decide if it’s the right time to start your business.
At the end of the 10-weeks, participants will have a pitch presentation that will position your business to take the first step toward funding. Participants will have a chance to test your presentation skills at the final session by pitching before a group of judges who will award up to $30,000 to participants. In addition, virtual audience members will vote for their favorite presentation and award $1,000.
Topics include business model overview, who is the customer and market, what’s the value proposition, customer relationships, basic financials, estimating operating and startup costs, revenue and pricing and costs, funding options and basic legal issues.
This program is free to entrepreneurs in counties including McKean, Elk, Cameron and Potter.
Application deadline is March 17.