SANDY RIDGE (TNS) — A Centre County man is facing charges after he admitted to shooting a black bear that wandered onto his property.
The incident happened on March 31, when authorities reported to a home in Sandy Ridge, after reports of a big game violation.
It was there that Sheldon Sharpless, 87, allegedly shot the bear with a pistol after he witnessed the animal damaging his bird feeders, according to reports from WTAJ and WJAC.
When authorities arrived, Sharpless took a state game warden to where the bear, which was still alive but was unable to stand or move, was on his property.
When asked what happened, Sharpless claimed that after he witnessed what the bear was doing, he went to get his pistol, loaded it, and fired one shot at the animal, hitting it in the back of the neck, WTAJ reported.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission reported Sharpless violated Title 34, which makes it illegal to harm big game even if personal property is being destroyed, as well as using anything other than a centerfire or muzzle-loading firearm or bow and arrow to kill it. Since black bear season was closed, it is illegal to harm the animal at all, according to reports.
Because the bear couldn’t move, a decision was made by the game warden to put it down, according to reports.
Sharpless faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful killing/taking of big game during a closed season and one charge of hunting big game with an unlawful device.
Additionally, Sharpless must also pay a $1,500 replacement cost for the bear.
Read More:
- ‘We’re safe but the cupcakes aren’t’: Bear breaks into bakery garage
- black bear gives West Virginia principal an unexpected wake-up call
- Bear that attacked 2 Pa. children might have died days later: report
©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.