The Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center has announced the Ali Stroker concert slated for April 20 at the Bromeley Family Theater on the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
“Due to circumstances related to an unresolved contract with her management, we’ve had to cancel our upcoming performance with Ali Stroker. This is unfortunate and we, too, are disappointed, but the executive board felt this was in the best interest of the organization and our patrons”, said Darren Litz, executive director for BCPAC.
If ticket holders paid with a credit card, full refunds will be issued immediately. If tickets were purchased with cash or check, BCPAC will be issuing a check for the full refund amount. Ticket holders will be receiving a separate email in regard to their order.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. We look forward to seeing you all at the TAKE3 concert on May 4 at 7 p.m.,” said Litz.