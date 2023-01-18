The McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) is pleased to announce a scholarship opportunity for a McKean County graduating high school senior under the category of the Creative and Performing Arts, which is sponsored annually by Bradford’s Creative & Performing Arts Center (BCPAC.) The minimum amount of the awarded scholarship, which is determined annually, is $500 — last year’s scholarship recipient, from Port Allegany, received $1,000.
One of BCPAC’s goals is to encourage and promote interest in the arts among area youth, in the belief that it will foster their lifelong support of, and involvement in the creative and performing arts discipline.