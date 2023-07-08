Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center (BCPAC) launched the third annual Heart of the Arts event Thursday night at the Bradford Club.
Twenty local artists revealed their works and the inspiration behind their art during a special reception for the artists, this year’s business sponsors and the BCPAC board and guests.
This annual community event celebrates the beauty of the Twin Tiers through the talented works of regional skilled and trained artists. The hearts will be on display at area businesses around McKean County reflecting the essence of the region, before being auctioned off this fall at the Music and Arts Festival in downtown Bradford on Sept. 9.
Half of the bid received will go back to the artist who created it, and the remaining proceeds from the artwork will help benefit the BCPAC Scholarship Fund, awarded annually to an area high school senior in McKean County. This not only supports local and regional artists, but helps “paint” it forward by supporting future artists wishing to pursue a vocation in the arts. Last year’s project raised over $9K.
Each year, the hearts draw people into our region to tour across the county all summer long. The hearts will once again be displayed at sponsoring businesses in Bradford, Kane, Mount Jewett and Port Allegany.
Maps are available at the BCPAC office in Bradford, Table 105 in Kane and Eddie’s on Main in Port Allegany.
More information can be found on the BCPAC website at bcpac.com or by calling the BCPAC office at (814) 362-2522. The Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center wished to express their “extreme gratitude” to presenting sponsors, Zippo Manufacturing and Case Knives.