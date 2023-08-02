Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center’s (BCPAC) 2023 Summer Tribute concert series will come to a close next week after the final production of the summer is performed — The Olivia Show. The Olivia Show celebrates the magic, music and memory of the late, great Olivia Newton-John. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Bromeley Family Theater on the University of Pittsburgh, Bradford campus.
The Olivia Show features Sabrina Plaisance-Sia, who commands the stage with a charisma, charm, humor and an uncanny resemblance to the look and sound of Olivia Newton-John. It is an exciting musical journey filled with nostalgia from start to finish.
“The audience will experience all of Olivia Newton-John’s award-winning hits, including songs like “I Honestly Love You”, “Have You Never Been Mellow”, “Physical”, “Xanadu”, and to top it off, we’re calling all Pink Ladies and T-Birds to help sing-along to all of their favorite hits from the movie Grease,” said Darren Litz, executive director for BCPAC. “Audience members are encouraged to wear their Pink Ladies and T-Bird attire to add to the fun evening.”
Olivia Newton-John, who died just a year ago on Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of 73, was a true original. Entertainment Weekly said, “she was Equal parts sincerity and sparkle, it seemed impossible for the Australian singer to be anything but herself and everyone loved her for it. Her voice, the lightest puff of whipped cream floating atop a feather-pillow cloud, was an unapologetically feminine instrument — but never weak — a quiet strength ran through everything she did. Pop’s softest transformer, Newton-John made it look easy, smoothly morphing from denim-clad country bumpkin to ‘70s Sad Girl, from Sandra Dee to the aerobics instructor we all wished we had. And the fact that she did it without ever losing her essence was a testament to her strong sense of self.”
Plaisance-Sia’s live vocals, powerful musicianship, amazing costumes, chart-topping hits, all will contribute to a spectacular tribute to Newton-John. It is a modern, feel-good, throwback to 70s and 80s gold.
Tickets are still available online at bcpac.com, at the BCPAC ticket office by calling (814) 362-2522, or at the door when the doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Presenting Sponsors are B107.5; the HERO at 100.1 and the University of Pitt-Bradford.