It was calm at Floyd C. Fretz Middle School Monday night as the Bradford Area School District Board held their monthly meeting, even after amending the agenda just as the meeting was opened.
By the books, Shane Oschman, president, asked for approval of the agenda, which was denied. The board members requested a motion to add nomination and appointment of a new member to the board, to the night’s agenda; it was seconded, and unanimously approved. The meeting started over with a recognition of visitors since a new item under Old Business had been added.
No visitors addressed the board either before or after the amendment.
Oschman explained to the room that under the newest rules, the process for adding an item to the agenda required all that they had just witnessed, otherwise the board would have to hold a special meeting. He added that there was no time for a special meeting because the rules also state that the board has only 30 days after a resignation to appoint a new member.
The school board received three letters of interest for the open position; Eric Marasco, Robert Ferguson, and Naoma Tootell. The board agreed to invite anyone in attendance who had submitted a letter of interest to address the members to speak. Tootell had spoken during the March meeting. Marasco addressed the board on Monday and stated he had no agenda in wanting to run for the open position on the school board; his children are 2 and 5 years old; and that he had been born and raised in Bradford; his concern is for the safety of the students, and he promised to be a listener.
The board took nominations: Marasco and Tootell both received nominations on Monday. However, only Marasco’s nomination was seconded. The vote to appoint was unanimous. Marasco will hold the vacant seat until the November election.
Also on the agenda, all seven coaches were approved for the 2023-24 school year.
Oschman said, “it was something that was on the agenda and then there was no action taken. We did not have enough details, I assume, since there was no motion to move on. Those who were in attendance tonight (Monday) voted unanimously to keep them on — it was never a reflection of how the Board felt about the coaches.”
Parkway Industrial, the student-led enterprise at Bradford Area High School, were the guest presenters at Monday’s meeting. The board members were in awe of the accomplishments and presentation skills each student displayed.
Katy Pude, superintendent, said “the center is off to a great start. I had to point out one of their invoices the other day; it looked just as professional as all the others.”
Oschman added, “there had been so much excitement about this program and I hoped it would be attainable. You are showing us what we only thought it could be.” Other board members agreed and told the students how much of an “inspiration” they are for others.
The students and their advisor, Sean Reams, thanked the board for all their continued support.
More congratulations were in order from Pude.
“The next Honor Flight will be held April 15, so our school luncheon and festivities will be held on Friday, April 14. We hope to send area veterans off to Washington, D.C. in a very BASD patriotic fashion,” Pude said. The Bradford Area High School is the start of the send off for veterans going on the Honor Flight.
She congratulated Katie Greene and middle school students Jaron Lohrman, Daisy Greene, Tyler Simmons, and Tarren Reese, who competed in the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing Contest. “I know many of us voted for the incredible video that they created about Case Cutlery. They were awarded the Outstanding Career Path Award,” Pude said.
Pude congratulated Mike Erickson who was named the Region 6 Athletic Director of the Year.
In other district business, a high school student’s expulsion was approved by the board. The expulsion, which will last for one year, was due to policy violations involving terroristic threats occurring on Feb 8. Options were provided for education.
Two bids were received by the board to replace a van that had been in a wreck. The board voted unanimously to accept the bid from Rohrer Enterprises, Inc. in the amount of $55,743.
Student Council President Sayge Bruno announced that the Powderpuff game is back on and scheduled for April 21.
“This year the teachers will have a Homecoming and be voted to Homecoming Court,” Bruno said. This sparked a lot of interest from those in the audience as well as those on the board. Bruno said the students will receive nomination and voting information. Then, just like Homecoming for students, the teachers who are on the Court will walk down the field. There will not be a Homecoming Dance held for the teachers, however.
Speaking of dances, Bruno also announced that Prom will take place on May 6.