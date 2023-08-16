The first day of school for Bradford Area School District students for the 2023-24 school year is Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The schedule for students in grade 6, transitioning to Floyd C. Fretz Middle School, and in grade 9, transitioning to Bradford Area High School, will be altered for the first day of school. The one-time adapted schedule allows students in grades 6 and 9 to orient themselves to their new buildings without any other students from other grade levels present.
At Fretz, the sixth-grade students will report to school at the normal start time of 7:50 a.m. Buses will pick up sixth-grade students at their regularly scheduled times. Parents may drop-off their sixth-grade student between 7:20 and 7:50 a.m. Sixth-grade students will report directly to homeroom. Seventh- and eighth-grade students will follow 2 ½ hours later, at 10:20 a.m. Buses will pick seventh- and eighth-grade students up 2 ½ hours later than their regularly scheduled time. Parents may drop their seventh- and eighth-grade students off between 9:50 and 10:20 a.m. Students will report directly to homeroom.
At Bradford Area High School, freshmen will begin the day at the normal start time of 8:05 a.m. Buses will pick up freshmen students at regularly scheduled times. Parents may drop their freshmen students off, at the auditorium entrance only, beginning at 7:15 a.m. Upon arrival, freshmen should report to the auditorium hallway. At 7:35 a.m., freshmen will report to their Leader In Me classroom, as assigned on their schedules.
All Bradford Area High School upperclassmen – grades 10,11 and 12 – will begin their first day 2 ½ hours later, at 10:35 a.m. Buses will pick up upperclassmen 2 ½ hours later than their regularly scheduled time. Parents may drop upperclassmen off, at the auditorium entrance only, beginning at 10:05 a.m. Upperclassmen will report to the auditorium and wait until 10:35 a.m., at which time they will report to their Leader In Me classrooms as assigned on their schedules. Upperclassmen will not be permitted in the building prior to 10:05 a.m.