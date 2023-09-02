In observance of September as Library Card Sign-up Month, the Bradford Area Public Library (BAPL) has formed a Library Days partnership with the Bradford YMCA to grant all library card-holding patrons access to the Y’s Play Zone, pool and gym from Tuesday to Friday.
YMCA Director of Membership Engagement & Wellness Kelly Macklin said, “Library Days is an exciting opportunity and wonderful time for library patrons to explore the Y’s facilities for free.”
Patrons can visit at any time during the Y’s normal operating hours. Those with a misplaced library card can obtain a special pass from the BAPL circulation desk and any individual residing in the library’s service area is eligible to obtain a free card with valid photo identification and proof of address.
Card holders can stream free movies through Kanopy; download free eBooks, magazines and eAudiobooks using the Libby app; expand knowledge and gain new skills with online courses through Gale Presents Udemy; and access Ground News, an online news platform that allows readers to compare headlines of every news source in one place.
Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September since 1987 to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs-up for a library card.