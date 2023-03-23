The Bradford Area Public Library (BAPL), as well as all 17 libraries in the Seneca Library District, will be upgrading their circulation system through the beginning of April.
Patrons may experience a few minor disruptions such as intermittent online service downtime. However, the end result will be an improved library experience that is easier to use and has added services.
District personnel guarantee, “it will be worth it when the system is in place and when staff have been trained.”
Beginning Monday, March 27, the library will be unable to issue new library cards or alter information on files of existing patrons. This does not mean that patrons cannot check out books, however. Books can still be checked out from BAPL if that is the patron’s home library. Interlibrary loans and returns, as well as placing books on hold, are not available during the upgrade.
As soon as the transition is complete, all 17 libraries will be accessible to all patrons through one library card. Additionally, a new online catalog containing new and useful features will be available online.
Libby is OverDrive’s newer app for browsing and enjoying digital content from BAPL. The staff remind their patrons to make the change to the new Libby App and continue to enjoy all the digital content that is available on the District’s OverDrive site before May 1 when the Legacy OverDrive App is discontinued. Patrons who have enjoyed digital loans, holds, and wish list items in the past will discover that their content will be waiting for them in Libby when they add their library card.
In observance of Easter, the library will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. The library will be closed Monday, April 10 and resume normal hours at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.
Save the date events for April at the library are already accumulating.
Michael Morton’s Petting Zoo will return on Friday, April 7 at 11 a.m. with more of his Sun-Dance-Kids-Farm animals. And, Tudor-mania continues both in-person and virtually on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. when Ehris and Velya present Frilled to Meet You, Tudor Life, Appetites, and Dysfunction. Those who missed the cultural presentation by Perry Ground will have a chance to hear him speak on Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. with an artifact-filled program presenting a broad overview of history, culture and traditions of the Haudenosaunee people prior to 1492.
And, parents, caregivers, teachers, and others, don’t miss In Their Shoes, the interactive training on the topic of dating violence, offered by the Children’s Advocacy Center of McKean County and the library. This program offers two dates but requires registration. Choose either Thursday, April 27 from 6-8 p.m. or Friday, April 28 from noon to 2 p.m. Contact the library for information on registering for this program.
The public libraries of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are divided among 29 geographic regions called districts. The Seneca District, named for the historic home of the Native American Seneca tribes, is located in Northwestern Pennsylvania. BAPL is part of the Seneca Library District which has 17 member libraries in the counties of Cameron, Elk, Forest, McKean, and Warren. As a part of the Seneca system, BAPL coordinates with the District Center Library, Warren Public Library. Warren Public Library also acts as a liaison between the District and Commonwealth Libraries.