Heading west along Route 6 out of Port Allegany in Upper Grimes there is a site to see. It wasn’t built to attract the general public, but Shawn Baker’s farm with 30 head of bison is popular nonetheless.
“When people give directions they use my farm,” said Baker. “It’s popular and people will pull over and take photos.”
Baker noted the novelty of the bison and said it’s what drew him to the endeavor in 2010.
“We grew up with a family beef farm here and I just thought to myself, let’s do something different,” said Baker. “I guess I got the idea from a farm near Edinboro, the Wooden-Nickel Farm. That farmer helped me when I got started. He has always been very helpful.”
Baker spent a good deal of time researching and reading and talking with farmers who were raising the animals.
“They are not too far off of what it is like to raise beef,” he said. “They do have differences, so I had to teach myself and talk with others doing it.”
The National Bison Association website prepares people for the contrary nature of the large animals, saying, “You can get a bison to go anywhere it wants to go.”
They mention that bison are much more nervous and excitable in close quarters and say farmers should, “work bison slower, calmer and more quietly than you would other livestock.”
Baker said the differences from beef cattle are not great, but a shorter line of domestication is a reason for the differences. They like more space to roam and can be more susceptible to parasites. They can get a little more temperamental as well.
“I would say they aren’t that much different,” said Baker. “I think you want to show more caution. It’s recommended you watch them a little more carefully than beef cattle. Just be more aware when you’re around them.”
Male bison will average about 2,000 pounds, while beef cattle generally weigh around 1,300 pounds.
Baker said the bison farm is a side venture, but it takes a lot to do it.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a part-time job or a hobby,” said Baker. “This is like having a second job. There are days I wish I didn’t do it.”
However, one thing that he doesn’t have to do, is work hard to sell the meat. People call him for it. Baker says bison and beef are both popular when grown locally.
“People like to buy meat locally,” said Baker. “They know where it comes from and it’s not shipped long distances. It’s lean meat and it’s not like a wild game, it’s popular.”
Baker said that despite the hard work, and sometimes unforgiving days, he will remain a landmark for the community.
“We are not going anywhere yet,” said Baker. “I still enjoy doing it and I like the fact that others enjoy it as well.”