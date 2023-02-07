BAHS Winter Carnival

The 2023 BAHS Winter Carnival Court presentation and crowning of the royals will be on Friday during halftime at the boys varsity basketball game. The dance is on Saturday night.

 Photo submitted

The 2023 Bradford Area High School Winter Carnival is coming up this week.

The court was announced and will be presented at halftime during the boys varsity basketball game on Friday, at which time the queen and king will be crowned.

