With fresh cuts and fresh kicks, the area’s youth return to classrooms throughout McKean County next week.
Plenty of students probably already have their first-day outfits selected and, at least for Otto-Eldred School District, the choice will be remembered forever as opening day is also picture day at the high school.
“It’s become something of a tradition,” said Otto-Eldred High School Principal Nick LaBella.
Pre-K and kindergarten students attended orientation this week and teachers return Monday for three days of in-service before classes commence.
“Mrs. (Nichole) Garthwaite, our elementary school principal, said everything went well” at orientation, LaBella said. “Students got to see their classrooms, tour the cafeteria and complete some activities.”
The high school will host orientation for seventh-graders and new students at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Students return Thursday and won’t have long before the excitement of homecoming hits as the Terrors host Bucktail for the big game on Sept. 15.
Smethport schools will host elementary and high school open houses from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for students to visit new classrooms and meet their teachers for the upcoming year. Various local agencies and vendors will be set up in the elementary school lobby and gym.
Then from 7 to 8 p.m. at the football field, the Hubbers Marching Band will perform for the introduction of all fall sports teams and cheerleaders. Classes resume Thursday.
Kane Area School District hosted back-to-school activities Aug. 16 with a meet-the-teams event and ribbon-cutting at the new turf field. Students return Wednesday to a number of upgraded facilities.
Kane High School Principal Todd Stanko said, “We’ve had a mess of construction going on this summer that we’re just buttoning up now.” Upgrades include the nurse’s suite, swimming pool, vo-ag buildings and athletic complex.
Students can check out all that’s new when they return Wednesday.
“We’ll run a slightly altered scheduled to accommodate kids getting to homerooms, their locker numbers and school agendas,” Stanko said.
In Port Allegany School District, high school students attended orientation activities Aug. 15. The elementary school will host a fun and popular back-to-school night from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday with food and drinks, dozens of door prizes and live music in the gym.
“We usually get about 300 people through the door to get some information about how the upcoming school year is going to unfold,” said Port Allegany Elementary School Principal Tracy Kio. “Students can meet their teachers, get acclimated to their homerooms and the flow of the building” before classes begin Wednesday.
There will be “close to a dozen local clubs and organizations with tables set up in the gymnasium for parents to peruse and sign their kids up for different things throughout the fall,” Kio said. Representatives from the library, extracurricular activities, youth sports, Girl Scouts, health, transportation and student services will be on hand with information to share.
Kio explained the school hosted kindergarten camp and readiness activities throughout the summertime to “break up that anxiety,” he said. “Although I think the moms are more nervous a lot of times than the students are.”