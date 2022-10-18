The B-Free Church Fall Bazaar is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The bazaar will take place in the fellowship hall of the church located at 18 Boylston St, Bradford. Several hundred gently used items are available for sale along with delicious baked goods and a wonderful lunch. Everything is being offered for a donation of any size. The funds raised will help with the cost of shipping 100 shoeboxes to Uganda as part of the annual Operation Christmas Child sponsored by Franklin Graham’s ministry Samaritan’s Purse.