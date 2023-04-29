SMETHPORT — Two events for Child Abuse Prevention Month will take place today.
A Stand Against Child Abuse Community Awareness Walk will begin at 10 a.m. today at the Smethport Fire Department parking lot at 109 S. Nelson St., rain or shine.
The walk will conclude at the McKean County Courthouse, where a brief ceremony will take place. Following the brief ceremony, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will have cookies and punch for those who are interested (right beside the courthouse, enter at the red door to the parish hall).
If the weather gets too crazy, the ceremony will be held at the church, as well. A shuttle will be available to take people back to the fire hall.
In Bradford, the McKean County Kids Fest will be held at the Bradford Family YMCA from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. It is a free event for children, ages birth to five years. There will be interactive displays, kid friendly snacks and entertainment, developmental screenings, and giveaways.