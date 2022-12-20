Gas in Bradford is averaging $3.895 a gallon, while the state average is $3.66 per gallon, according to GasBuddy on Monday.

The average in Brookville was $3.462, the lowest in the region. Clarion was at $3.723; DuBois, $3.591; Erie, $3.832; and in Warren, $3.899, according to AAA East Central.

