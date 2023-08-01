Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 14.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in the state.
After shooting up to a fraction less than $3.90/g in the Bradford area last week, the price retreated to less than $3.76/g for 87 octane earlier Monday. However, the price was back to $3.99/g by Monday evening
Prices in Pennsylvania are 22.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 60.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has jumped 15.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $3.19/g while the highest was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.20/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72/g Monday. The national average is up 21.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Areas in Pennsylvania and their current gas prices include Harrisburg at $3.84/g, up 16.7 cents from last week; Pittsburgh at $3.83/g, up about 13 cents; and York at $3.87/g, up 13.7 cents.
“Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country, at a time when summer gasoline demand peaks and as gasoline inventories slid to their lowest July level since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
In addition, he said, oil prices surged to their highest level in months, rising to more than $80 per barrel due to strategic petroleum reserve releases coming to an end and concerns over cuts in supply from Saudi Arabia and Russia.
“Motorists have seen average gasoline and diesel prices rise at the fastest pace in over a year, but the rise seen in the last week should now start slowing,” De Haan said. “However, as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, any new issues could easily push the national average over $4 per gallon for the first time in 2023.
“Drivers may want to brace for potentially higher prices yet,” he added.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:
• July 31, 2022: $4.45/g (U.S. average, $4.17/g)
• July 31, 2021: $3.26/g (U.S., $3.16/g)
• July 31, 2020: $2.41/g (U.S., $2.18/g)
• July 31, 2019: $2.87/g (U.S., $2.72/g)
• July 31, 2018: $3.04/g (U.S., $2.87/g)
• July 31, 2017: $2.52/g (U.S., $2.31/g)
• July 31, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S., $2.13/g)
• July 31, 2015: $2.74/g (U.S., $2.66/g)
• July 31, 2014: $3.62/g (U.S., $3.51/g)
• July 31, 2013: $3.65/g (U.S., $3.62/g)