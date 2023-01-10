Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania rose 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g Monday, while most outlets in the Bradford area remained at $3.799 per gallon for 87 octane.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, prices are 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood 13.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stood at $4.64 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.30/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices (on Jan. 9) in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:
2022: $3.51/g (U.S. average, $3.29/g)
2021: $2.59/g (U.S., $2.32/g)
2020: $2.84/g (U.S., $2.60/g)
2019: $2.46/g (U.S., $2.24/g)
2018: $2.76/g (U.S., $2.49/g)
2017: $2.64/g (U.S., $2.36/g)
2016: $2.14/g (U.S., $1.97/g)
2015: $2.45/g (U.S., $2.16/g)
2014: $3.54/g (U.S., $3.30/g)
2013: $3.51/g (U.S., $3.30/g)
Other areas in the state and their current gas prices include Erie at about $3.74/g, Pittsburgh at $3.728/g and Harrisburg at $3.69/g.
“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest.”
De Haan pointed out that while gasoline prices have rallied, average diesel prices continue to drift lower, which bodes well for the overall economy.
“As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again,” De Haan said. “The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we’ll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices.”