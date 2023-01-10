Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania rose 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g Monday, while most outlets in the Bradford area remained at $3.799 per gallon for 87 octane.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, prices are 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood 13.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stood at $4.64 per gallon.

