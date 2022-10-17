The beauty of this year’s autumn leaves is starting to fade locally, but is far from over.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ fall foliage report said color is still fantastic.
“The district manager in Susquehannock State Forest (Potter, McKean counties) said maple leaves have started to fall but the color is still fantastic across the area. Color in the region has been phenomenal with some of the best seen in years,” the report read.
The recent rainfall has brought down most of the maple leaves and ended the best colors in the maple-dominated forest.
“Black cherry is well along, showing bright yellow, and aspens and beech are progressing well too. Those colors should hold for the next week or so, and then it’s on to the oaks in southern Potter and around the Kinzua Dam and Bradford in McKean County. Oaks are just starting to change and expected to peak between Oct. 22 and 29.”
A little to the south in Elk County, the leaves have been at peak color, but the recent rain has knocked many leaves to the ground.
“Oaks are beginning to show nice color now and should hold on throughout the week. District
visitors should consider taking the Elk Scenic Drive to not only catch sights of attractive fall color, but also to see some of Pennsylvania’s majestic elk,” the report read.
In Clearfield County, the leaves are currently at peak, according to Moshannon State Forest staff.
“Oaks are beginning to turn yellow and red in clumps and on the tips of branches. Still green oaks provide a nice contrast with the brighter colors of others. Red maples are a vibrant scarlet and orange and sugar maples and birches have turned bright yellow. Sassafras and black gum continue their show, turning yellow/orange and deep red, respectively. A recommended auto tour is the Elk Scenic Drive on routes 153, 255, 555, 120, and 879. Also, be sure to check out Parker Dam, S.B. Elliott, and Black Moshannon State parks where water features and the forest create postcard-like settings.”
