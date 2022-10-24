It seems like autumn has raced by in the blink of an eye — at least regarding the bright and beautiful colors of the trees.
The Pennsylvania Fall Foliage report by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the week showed the color in the majority of counties is starting to fade, while counties in the southeast of the state are still putting on a tremendous display.
“The district manager in Susquehannock State Forest (Potter, McKean counties) said most of the leaves in the maple dominated forests have come down over the last week, but there are still some isolated locations of good color,” the report read. “Cherry, aspen and beech are showing some attractive color. Oaks have progressed well and should be at peak through next week. Good drives to catch the last of the best fall colors are routes 144, 44 and 872 in southern Potter County, and Route 321 along the Kinzua Branch of the Allegany Reservoir in McKean County.”
In Elk County, it appeared as though the leaves were past peak.
“The Elk County service forester reported that recent rain and wind removed most fall color. Some color remains on oaks, but the shades are a muted tan or brown.”
Nearby, in Tioga County, the color is starting to fade.
“The Tioga County service forester said the majority of Tioga State Forest is still a beautiful sight to see, but at the tail end of peak color,” the report read.
“Although the northern hardwood species have peaked and most of the sugar maple and cherry leaves have fallen, the remaining foliage is still vibrant. Beautiful shades of yellow, red and orange can be found throughout the forest. The US 6 corridor is currently gorgeous, as well as both sides of the PA Grand Canyon.”