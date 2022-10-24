Fading Fall view from atop Windfall Road in Olean

There is still lots of color in the leaves left on the trees across the area. But the color seems to be fading and the leaves falling faster then many are ready to accept.

 Era file photo

It seems like autumn has raced by in the blink of an eye — at least regarding the bright and beautiful colors of the trees.

The Pennsylvania Fall Foliage report by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the week showed the color in the majority of counties is starting to fade, while counties in the southeast of the state are still putting on a tremendous display.

