HARRISBURG — The Department of the Auditor General released audits of eight county children and youth services agencies during the second quarter, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor said Wednesday.
The audit for the McKean County Children and Youth Agency (C&Y Agency) showed that adjustments to the agency’s submitted fiscal reports had been made.
For the 2019-2020 fiscal year, three adjustments had to be made. These adjustments in total impacted the agency’s Net State Share by increasing agency expenditures by $112,580, increasing non-reimbursable expenditures by $80,694, and decreasing program income by $2,571. Based on the application of the state participation rates, these three adjustments resulted in an amount due to the county totaling $21,181.
For the 2020-2021 fiscal year, two adjustments were made. These adjustments in total impacted the agency’s Net State Share by increasing agency expenditures by $130,385 and increasing non-reimbursable expenditures by $97,872. Based on the application of the state participation rates, these three adjustments resulted in an amount due to the county totaling $19,507.
The audit included the following observation: Despite the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services apparent strides in increasing the protection of at-risk children in the care of contracted in-home preventative service providers, DHS failed to review the adequacy of the C&Y Agencies procedures and results for ensuring these providers comply with CPSL requirements.
“Our audits ensure that counties are properly using state funds to protect at-risk children,” DeFoor said.
By law, the department audits the fiscal reports that county CYS agencies submit to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) which document how state funds are used to protect children.
The audit reports, which were shared with counties and DHS upon completion, are available online. The following were completed: Carbon County Children and Youth Agency, Clarion County Children and Youth Agency, Greene County Children and Youth Services, McKean County Children and Youth Agency, Perry County Children and Youth Services, Pike County Children and Youth Agency, Schuylkill County Children and Youth Services, and Somerset County Children and Youth Agency.
